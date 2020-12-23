AVN 99.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.78%)
BOP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
DCL 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
DGKC 109.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
EFERT 62.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
EPCL 48.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
FFL 16.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
HASCOL 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HBL 134.89 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.4%)
HUBC 77.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
JSCL 30.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
KAPCO 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
MLCF 40.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
OGDC 104.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.22%)
PAEL 37.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
PIBTL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
PIOC 95.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.49%)
POWER 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PPL 90.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.19%)
PSO 217.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.16%)
SNGP 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.2%)
STPL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.94%)
TRG 75.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.16%)
UNITY 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,493 Decreased By ▼ -61.31 (-1.35%)
BR30 22,404 Decreased By ▼ -325.26 (-1.43%)
KSE100 42,889 Decreased By ▼ -444.65 (-1.03%)
KSE30 17,835 Decreased By ▼ -187.71 (-1.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia's Lyon expects India fightback after drubbing

  • Lyon said the paltry 36 runs India scored in the second innings in Adelaide last Saturday was no reflection on the quality of the touring side, recalling that he was part of an Australian team bowled out for 47 in South Africa in 2011.
AFP 23 Dec 2020

SYDNEY: Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon expects India to "come out firing" after posting their lowest-ever score in the opening Test, predicting the visiting batsmen will attack his bowling in Melbourne.

Lyon said the paltry 36 runs India scored in the second innings in Adelaide last Saturday was no reflection on the quality of the touring side, recalling that he was part of an Australian team bowled out for 47 in South Africa in 2011.

Australia bounced back from that humiliation to win their next Test against the Proteas and Lyon said India would be looking for a similar response in the second Test that begins at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Boxing Day.

"I don't think it will be that difficult when you look at the quality of the Indian side, they've got some absolutely world-class players through the whole squad," he said.

"It was one of those days where nothing goes right for them and everything goes right for us -- we've all had them, it's part of the game.

"But no doubt they're training the house down now. We're expecting them to come out firing and not have any scars from the other day."

Lyon was confident India would remain competitive without skipper Virat Kohli, who returned home after the opening Test for the birth of his first child.

"I think there are enough guys in the Indian squad who can fill Virat's shoes," he said.

The veteran spinner, who has taken 391 Test wickets, said India was likely to target slow bowling in Melbourne.

"It think it'll be one of the tactics to come after me, which is totally fine, I'm pretty used to it," he said.

"For me it's all fun and part of playing Test cricket. Being a spin bowler, you're always going to have guys trying to attack you, it's all a great challenge to be honest."

India australia South Africa Virat Kohli Nathan Lyon Boxing Day Test Proteas Melbourne Cricket Ground

Australia's Lyon expects India fightback after drubbing

Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 77.57mn, death toll at 1,709,633

Britain and France ease transport ban

Trump rejects Covid relief bill, calling it 'a disgrace'

Biden nominates Miguel Cardona as US education secretary

NEECA offers 50 percent energy audit to CPPs free

Wholesale power market appears to be a pipedream

FBR seeks to amend asset declaration rules

Corporate sector: FBR identifies tax exemption worth Rs150 billion

Fed directs Credit Suisse to boost money laundering controls

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters