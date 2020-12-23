Sindh LG Minister gives Fire Safety Awards to 43 companies

KARACHI: Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the non-government organisations striving to promote awareness among the citizens about the fire safety laws have been doing a commendable service.

The Sindh Information and LG Minister stated this while addressing as the chief guest at the ceremony of 10th Fire Safety & Security Convention and Awards-2020. The event was jointly organised by the National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH) and Fire Protection Association of Pakistan (FPAP).

The Local Government Minister on the occasion appreciated the services of both the NFEH and FPAP continuing for last 10 ten years to promote awareness about fire safety laws in the country. NFEH Vice-President Nadeem Ashraf said on the occasion that the fire safety & security convention and awards was being held consecutively for last 10 years to assemble all the relevant stakeholders and organisations on one platform to discuss issues related to fire safety and to appreciate the institutions doing best practices related to fire protection.

Other speakers of the event included President of Korangi Association of Trade & Industry Saleemuz Zaman, NFEH President Nadeem Ashraf, FPAP President Imran Taj, FPAP General Secretary Tariq Moin, environmentalist Saqib Ejaz Hussain, Country Head of Orient Energy System Wasif Laeeq, HSE Head of HUBCO Salman Rashid, Chief Fire Officer of KPT Saeed Jadooon, Fire Expert Dr Altaf Afridi, Manager HSE of Shifa International Hospital Zulfiqar Ali, Deputy Control Civil Defence Sindh Shahid Masroor, Former Chief Fire Officer of KMC Naeem Yousuf, Head of HSE Habib Bank Syed Azeemuddin, Hina Jamshed and NFEH Joint Secretary Khalid Iqbal. The event was also attended by the representatives of 70 leading agencies of the country.-PR

