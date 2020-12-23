AVN 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.25%)
BOP 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
CHCC 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.3%)
DCL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
DGKC 109.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
EFERT 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.19%)
EPCL 48.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.37%)
FCCL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
FFL 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-5.33%)
HASCOL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.01%)
HBL 134.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.21%)
HUBC 77.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.6%)
JSCL 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.73%)
KAPCO 26.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
MLCF 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
OGDC 104.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.28%)
PAEL 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.73%)
PIBTL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.61%)
PIOC 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
PPL 90.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-3.81%)
PSO 216.65 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.51%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.68%)
STPL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.3%)
TRG 75.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.29%)
UNITY 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.18%)
BR100 4,493 Decreased By ▼ -61.31 (-1.35%)
BR30 22,404 Decreased By ▼ -325.26 (-1.43%)
KSE100 42,889 Decreased By ▼ -444.65 (-1.03%)
KSE30 17,835 Decreased By ▼ -187.71 (-1.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh LG Minister gives Fire Safety Awards to 43 companies

23 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the non-government organisations striving to promote awareness among the citizens about the fire safety laws have been doing a commendable service.

The Sindh Information and LG Minister stated this while addressing as the chief guest at the ceremony of 10th Fire Safety & Security Convention and Awards-2020. The event was jointly organised by the National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH) and Fire Protection Association of Pakistan (FPAP).

The Local Government Minister on the occasion appreciated the services of both the NFEH and FPAP continuing for last 10 ten years to promote awareness about fire safety laws in the country. NFEH Vice-President Nadeem Ashraf said on the occasion that the fire safety & security convention and awards was being held consecutively for last 10 years to assemble all the relevant stakeholders and organisations on one platform to discuss issues related to fire safety and to appreciate the institutions doing best practices related to fire protection.

Other speakers of the event included President of Korangi Association of Trade & Industry Saleemuz Zaman, NFEH President Nadeem Ashraf, FPAP President Imran Taj, FPAP General Secretary Tariq Moin, environmentalist Saqib Ejaz Hussain, Country Head of Orient Energy System Wasif Laeeq, HSE Head of HUBCO Salman Rashid, Chief Fire Officer of KPT Saeed Jadooon, Fire Expert Dr Altaf Afridi, Manager HSE of Shifa International Hospital Zulfiqar Ali, Deputy Control Civil Defence Sindh Shahid Masroor, Former Chief Fire Officer of KMC Naeem Yousuf, Head of HSE Habib Bank Syed Azeemuddin, Hina Jamshed and NFEH Joint Secretary Khalid Iqbal. The event was also attended by the representatives of 70 leading agencies of the country.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Sindh LG Minister gives Fire Safety Awards to 43 companies

NEECA offers 50 percent energy audit to CPPs free

Wholesale power market appears to be a pipedream

FBR seeks to amend asset declaration rules

Corporate sector: FBR identifies tax exemption worth Rs150 billion

Fed directs Credit Suisse to boost money laundering controls

Population, housing censuses: Cabinet allows presentation of report before CCI

Rizwan-inspired Pakistan stop New Zealand T20 sweep

Two women prison doctors among 5 killed in Afghan bombing

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor: Formation of 'smart' Special Economic Zones under study

'Remarkable turnaround' of economy: PM

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.