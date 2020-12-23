Increase in Sindh workers' wages proposed

KARACHI: The Sindh Minimum Wages Board has proposed increase in minimum rates of wages, ie, from Rs17,500 to Rs19,000 per month with effect from December 2020 in respect of adult unskilled and juvenile workers in industrial/commercial establishments in Sindh.

It has already been notified in the Extraordinary Gazette of Sindh Government dated 17 December, 2020. The Secretary, Sindh Minimum Wages Board, Government of Sindh has advised that the objections suggestions, if any, may be sent at 1st Floor, Old KDA Building, Sindh Secretariat No.3, Karachi within 30 days, ie, latest by 16-01-2021.

