AVN 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.25%)
BOP 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
CHCC 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.3%)
DCL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
DGKC 109.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
EFERT 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.19%)
EPCL 48.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.37%)
FCCL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
FFL 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-5.33%)
HASCOL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.01%)
HBL 134.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.21%)
HUBC 77.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.6%)
JSCL 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.73%)
KAPCO 26.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
MLCF 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
OGDC 104.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.28%)
PAEL 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.73%)
PIBTL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.61%)
PIOC 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
PPL 90.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-3.81%)
PSO 216.65 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.51%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.68%)
STPL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.3%)
TRG 75.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.29%)
UNITY 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.18%)
BR100 4,493 Decreased By ▼ -61.31 (-1.35%)
BR30 22,404 Decreased By ▼ -325.26 (-1.43%)
KSE100 42,889 Decreased By ▼ -444.65 (-1.03%)
KSE30 17,835 Decreased By ▼ -187.71 (-1.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Afridi urges Kashmiri social media activists to expose Indian regime evil designs

  • "We have surprised the world with our talent and motivation to fight all the ills including terrorism, drugs and evil agents of the enemy," he said.
APP 23 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi Tuesday urged the Kashmiri social media activists to utilize all their potentials to expose evil designs of Indian regime.

He asked the bloggers, Vloggers to make the World realize that what was happening in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concentration camps in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"Only then the World will know that we exist and we are as humans as everyone else," said Shehryar Afridi while addressing the Kashmiri social media and youth activists from Azad Jammu and Kashmir here.

The Kashmir Committee chairman said that Pakistan has fought the biggest war on land against terrorism and won it.

"We have surprised the world with our talent and motivation to fight all the ills including terrorism, drugs and evil agents of the enemy," he said.

He urged the youth to first realize their potential and then work towards polishing their skills.

He asked the youth to stay prepared, for when the time comes to liberate Kashmir from fascist Modi's grip, youth will be Pakistan's first line of defence.

He said there was no comparison to the patience of half widows, pallet gun victims and prisoners of conscience.

Afridi said the Kashmiri freedom fighters like Masarat Alam Bhat, Asia Andrabi and Syed Shabbir Ahmed Shah were facing hardships in jails just to get Kashmir free from Indian colonial regime.

He said that all Kashmiri freedom fighters jailed by India deserved justice and it will be granted soon.

He urged all the political parties including JUI, ANP, PML-N and the PPP to unite for national interest and security and fight Kashmir's war as one nation.

He told youth of AJK that they have his full support for whichever initiatives they want to take, whether within or outside Pakistan.

Narendra Modi Shehryar Khan Afridi Prime Minister Kashmiris Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

Afridi urges Kashmiri social media activists to expose Indian regime evil designs

'Time for performance has arrived,' PM tells ministers that we can no longer adhere to lack of experience justification

Woman martyred, three injured as Indian troops target civilian population with heavy weapons

Senate polls cannot be held before February 10, clarifies ECP

Money laundering case: Assets of Shehbaz Sharif family seized

Google, Facebook agree to join hands against potential anti-trust lawsuit: Report

Shaheen XI exercise: Air chief flies hi-tech Chinese fighter aircraft

At 40.32%, Abbottabad’s COVID-19 positivity rate highest in the country: NCOC

Pakistan’s Current Account Surplus rose further, FX reserves at highest level in 3 years

Pakistan rejects India' denial to accept responsibility for targeting UN vehicle

'Dozens of email accounts' were hacked at US Treasury

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters