TSX flat as materials drag offsets gains in energy stocks

Canada's main stock index treaded water on Tuesday as gains in the energy stocks were capped by weakness in materials sectors, while concerns around a fast-spreading mutant variant of coronavirus in the United Kingdom kept sentiment in check.

At 9:44 a.m. ET (14:44 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 1.12 points, or 0.01%, at 17,502.01.

The energy sector climbed 0.3%, while the materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4%.

The financials sector slipped 0.2%. The industrials sector rose 0.1%.

On the TSX, 73 issues were higher, while 135 issues declined for a 1.85-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 12.48 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were fuel-cell products developer Ballard Power Systems Inc, which jumped 7%.

Its gains were followed by software firm Lightspeed POS Inc, which rose 2.8% after brokerage Credit Suisse started coverage of the stock with an "outperform" rating.

Apparel maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc fell 3.9%, the most on the TSX, and the second biggest decliner was Air Canada, down 1.5%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc, Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

The TSX posted five new 52-week highs and no new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were 42 new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume of 33.52 million shares.