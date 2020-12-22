U.S. ready to mediate discussions between Israel and Lebanon –Pompeo

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday said the United States is ready to keep working with Israel and Lebanon on negotiations for a maritime boundary, as the countries struggle to come to an agreement.
“Regrettably, despite goodwill on both sides, the parties remain far apart,” Pompeo said in a statement. “The United States remains ready to mediate constructive discussions and urges both sides to negotiate based on the respective maritime claims both have previously deposited at the United Nations. ”
