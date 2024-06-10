LESCO decides to ban three-phase meters for consumers

LAHORE: Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has decided to ban three-phase meters for all consumers, according to a report on Sunday.

In this regard, LESCO has started work on installing Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) meters in place of three-phase meters. By installing AMR meters, consumers will have to pay an extra Rs20,000 to Rs25,000.

An additional amount will be charged due to the difference in meter price. LESCO will charge the purchase of AMR meters at Rs 42,000. Installation of MMR meters will reduce over billing and electricity theft.