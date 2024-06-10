Jun 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
‘Lacking self-belief’: experts react to yet another Pakistan defeat

BR Web Desk Published June 10, 2024 Updated June 10, 2024 11:04am
A Pakistan supporter reacts to the loss to India on June 9, 2024. Photo: AFP
A Pakistan supporter reacts to the loss to India on June 9, 2024. Photo: AFP

Pakistan crumbled under pressure as they failed to chase down a meagre 120-run target against archrivals India in a crucial T20 World Cup 2024 game at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday.

India were bowled out by Pakistan for 119 in 19 overs but while Mohammad Rizwan made 31 for Pakistan, in a slow-paced innings, Bumrah delivered crucial wickets and his 3-14 in four overs proved decisive as Pakistan fell just short ending on 113-7.

The humiliating loss, which follows the shock defeat against co-hosts USA, has pushed Pakistan closer to a first-round elimination in the mega event.

Here is how the cricketing fraternity reacted to Pakistan’s defeat:

In a video message posted on X, formerly Twitter, former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said he was disappointed with the result of the high-voltage clash, saying Pakistan players lacked intent.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughn said the slow wicket at the Nassau County produced “one of the best games” of the T20 World Cup, but Pakistan lacked self-belief.

“Sometimes really poor pitches produce the best games. This was one of them … Pakistan just don’t believe they can win… Simple as that,” he wrote on X.

Ex-Indian fast bowler Irfan Pathan praised Pakistan’s efforts while also highlighting their flaws.

“To all the honest Pakistani cricket fans. Your team did well in this game in many parts. Just couldn’t go to the finish line. Batting is thin. With this batting line up there always be trouble if the pitch has something to offer and fielding is terrible, to say the least,” he wrote on X.

Former Test fast bowler Tanveer Ahmed expressed disappointment in his own way.

Pakistan’s qualification scenario for Super 8 stage

Pakistan’s qualification chances for the Super 8 stage are slim, but they are not out of the tournament, just yet. In order to qualify, they need to beat Ireland and Canada with good margins to boost their run rate. They also need Ireland and India to beat the USA.

Arsalan Jun 10, 2024 05:48am
Cricket should be banned in Pakistan. These players don't deserve to wear the green shirt. they r a disgrace to the nation. India gave them the match in a tray n they still blew it. what a waste!!!
KU Jun 10, 2024 09:18am
It was unfair game. Indian team played with 11 players selected on merit, while Pakistan had only 5 players selected on merit.
Fawad Alam Jun 10, 2024 12:18pm
Baffling to see Babar at the helm after innumerable losses both at home and away.
