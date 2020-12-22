Police report reveals 122 people killed in Islamabad this year

Islamabad police on Tuesday in its annual report revealed that at least 122 people lost their lives in the year 2020 in the federal capital.

According to a report compiled by Islamabad police, ARY News reported on Tuesday, The year 2020 remained difficult for the Islamabad police as compared to 2019.

About 844 more first information reports (FIR) were registered during the year as compared to 2019, stated in the report obtained by ARY News.

Furthermore, 3073 crimes were reported in Saddar circle and 2677 in the rural sector of the capital.

The report stated that 2216 crimes were reported in the city while 1589 were reported in the industrial zone of the capital.

A group involved in raping the women while robbery bids was also nabbed by the police.

Back in November, the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) had released a report on street crimes committed in the first 10 months of 2020 in Karachi, the provincial capital of Sindh.

As many as 322 people lost their lives while resisting robbery bids. Over 30,000 motorcycles were snatched or stolen, out of which 1,845 were recovered by the police, said CPLC report.

During the first 10 months, 18,000 cellphones were snatched from the citizens. 1.885 were recovered and handed over to their owners, the report reads.

1,300 four-wheeler vehicles were either snatched or stolen from the metropolis in the first 10 months of the current year. The police recovered 281 vehicles.