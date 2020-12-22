World
Thailand confirms 427 new coronavirus infections
- The new cases include 397 migrant workers in the southwestern province of Samut Sakhon, where Thailand's coronavirus worst outbreak yet was confirmed at the weekend.
BANGKOK: Thailand confirmed 427 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, with the majority of cases linked to a seafood centre outbreak in a province near the capital Bangkok, the public health ministry said.
The new cases include 397 migrant workers in the southwestern province of Samut Sakhon, where Thailand's coronavirus worst outbreak yet was confirmed at the weekend.
There were also 16 other local infections in several provinces which are linked to the same outbreak, plus 14 cases imported from abroad.
