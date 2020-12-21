AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (8.02%)
Pakistan bans flights from UK in the wake of new coronavirus strain

  • Temporary restriction is being place on inbound travelers from UK (whether direct or indirect) into Pakistan to be effective from midnight 22nd December until midnight 29th of the month, reads the notification.
  • Flights from the UK are being suspended to 40 countries across the world including, Spain, India and Hong Kong.
BR Web Desk 21 Dec 2020

** Pakistan has banned UK arrivals because of concerns at the spread of a new variant of coronavirus, a notification from aviation department confirmed on Monday.**

According to a notification issued by Government of Pakistan Cabinet Secretariat (Aviation Division), the development was National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) meeting.

Temporary restriction is being place on inbound travelers from UK (whether direct or indirect) into Pakistan to be effective from midnight 22nd December until midnight 29th of the month, reads the notification.

Flights from the UK are being suspended to countries across the world including, Spain, India and Hong Kong.

Report is being updated

Pakistan bans flights from UK in the wake of new coronavirus strain

