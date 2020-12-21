Amidst new virus strain, Saudi Arabia suspends all international passenger flights for a week

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia suspended all international passenger flights for one week, in response to a new strain of the coronavirus.

Entry and transit in the Kingdom through both land and sea ports has also been suspended, and could potentially be extended by an additional week, in response to a potent new strain of the virus in the United Kingdom and Central Europe.

Certain flights will be allowed in exceptional circumstances, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency; and any individuals who returned to the Kingdom from high-risk countries (beyond the 8th of December) would be required to quarantine for two weeks, in addition to regular testing every five days.

Furthermore, anyone who has returned from or transited through a European or high risk country within the last three months must also undergo the test.

The movement of goods, commodities and supply chains from countries where the mutated virus has not appeared will continue as scheduled.

These travel restrictions will be reviewed in accordance with any related developments in the coronavirus pandemic.