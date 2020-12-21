AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (8.02%)
BOP 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
CHCC 134.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.24%)
DCL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
DGKC 109.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.89%)
EFERT 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.08%)
FCCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.5%)
FFL 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.97%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
HBL 135.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.53%)
HUBC 78.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
JSCL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.64%)
KAPCO 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.02%)
MLCF 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.58%)
OGDC 107.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.28%)
PAEL 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.17%)
PIOC 96.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
PPL 93.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.82%)
PSO 215.56 Increased By ▲ 7.47 (3.59%)
SNGP 44.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.43%)
STPL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.77%)
TRG 77.25 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.52%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
BR100 4,554 Decreased By ▼ -59 (-1.28%)
BR30 22,729 Decreased By ▼ -407.63 (-1.76%)
KSE100 43,334 Decreased By ▼ -462.56 (-1.06%)
KSE30 18,023 Decreased By ▼ -265.97 (-1.45%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 21, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CDNS achieves collection of Rs 33 billion by Dec, 17

  • The directorate has also revised and increased the gross target of Rs1570 billion for the fiscal year 2019-20.
APP 21 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has achieved a collective net target of Rs 33 billion by December 17 of fiscal year 2020-21.

The Central Directorate of National Savings (SDNS) has compensated an amount of Rs 316 billion to their investors after the termination of major prize bonds of Rs 40,000 and recent cancellation of prize bonds of amount Rs 25000 from July 2019 to December, 15 of this year, senior official of CDNS told APP here on Monday.

Replying to a question, he said that the federal government has recently suspended the prize bonds of Rs25,000 and has given a six-month deadline to investors to en cash their savings of Rs164 billion..

The government has already finished prize bonds of Rs 40,000 and CDNS repaid to the investors of encased Rs 158 billion in previous FY 2019-20, he said.

The CDNS has set Rs 249 billion annual collection target for the year 2020-21 as compared to Rs 352 billion for the previous year’s 2019-20 to enhance savings and promote saving culture in the country.

The CDNS has set Rs 352 billion annual collection target for the year 2019-20 as compared to Rs 350 billion for the previous year’s 2018-19, he said.

The directorate has also revised and increased the gross target of Rs1570 billion for the fiscal year 2019-20, he said.

Replying to a question on current revision of CDNS certificate profit rates applicable from October 14, 2020, he said CDNS has remained the same the interest rate on the savings certificates investment due to the market situation and Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIB) policy decision.

He informed that the CDNS interest rates are linked with the policy of PIB, set by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

He said the rate of profit on Defense Saving, regular income saving, special saving and short-term certificates had remained the same.

The senior official said that the profit rate on special saving certificates has remained the same at 7.77 percent.

He informed that on Defense Saving Certificates, the rate is also the same at 8.49 percent.

The profit rate on regular income saving certificates remained the same at 8.04 percent and on Pension and Shuhada Welfare certificates the rate of profit has been retained.

The rate of profit on Short Term certificates also has been the same.

The three-month certificates now carry a profit rate of 6.66 percent, on six-month certificates rates same at 6.80 percent and on nine-month certificates the rate retained the same at 6.8 from 6.2.

Replying to a question, he said CDNS did not accept institutional investment, but only individual investment was encouraged to deposit for saving in the National Savings.

National Savings CDNS

CDNS achieves collection of Rs 33 billion by Dec, 17

Nation needs to save environment as country's forest cover is less than world's average: PM

Chines Ambassador meets COAS Bajwa at GHQ: ISPR

There is no external pressure on Pakistan to recognise Israel, says Qureshi

Global arms sales by top 25 companies up by 8.5 percent in 2019

JUI-F chief, 20 other politicians have serious life threats, warns interior minister

PM meets Saudi envoy, says Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have historic ties

CM Punjab Usman Buzdar tests positive for COVID-19

Boosting trade: Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad train to commence operation next year

Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah pilgrimage over new COVID-19 variant

KP govt closes all educational activities at madrassahs

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters