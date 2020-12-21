AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (8.02%)
BOP 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
CHCC 134.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.24%)
DCL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
DGKC 109.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.89%)
EFERT 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.08%)
FCCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.5%)
FFL 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.97%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
HBL 135.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.53%)
HUBC 78.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
JSCL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.64%)
KAPCO 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.02%)
MLCF 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.58%)
OGDC 107.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.28%)
PAEL 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.17%)
PIOC 96.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
PPL 93.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.82%)
PSO 215.56 Increased By ▲ 7.47 (3.59%)
SNGP 44.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.43%)
STPL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.77%)
TRG 77.25 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.52%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
BR100 4,554 Decreased By ▼ -59 (-1.28%)
BR30 22,729 Decreased By ▼ -407.63 (-1.76%)
KSE100 43,334 Decreased By ▼ -462.56 (-1.06%)
KSE30 18,023 Decreased By ▼ -265.97 (-1.45%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 21, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper falls as new virus strain hits markets

  • Equities and oil prices fell and the dollar strengthened as countries including France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Israel and Canada closed travel links with Britain.
  • Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 1.4% at $7,871 a tonne.
Reuters 21 Dec 2020

LONDON: Copper prices sagged on Monday as a more infectious strain of the coronavirus threatened to wreak further damage on the global economy and investors ditched riskier assets.

Equities and oil prices fell and the dollar strengthened as countries including France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Israel and Canada closed travel links with Britain, where infections have spiked.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 1.4% at $7,871 a tonne 1153 GMT.

European stocks fell around 2.5% and oil around 5%, while the dollar's biggest gain since September made metals priced in the currency more expensive for buyers outside the United States.

"It's a classic risk off move triggered by this mutation of the virus," said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke.

Copper had rallied to $8,028 a tonne last week, its highest since 2013, as strong demand in China, government stimulus and the rollout of coronavirus vaccines encouraged speculators to pile into the market.

"The last leg of the rally was driven by the crazily bullish market move," said Menke. "Excessive speculation meant there was around 10% downside. What was needed was a trigger."

STIMULUS: US congressional leaders agreed on a $900 billion package to aid an economy and individuals battered by the surging coronavirus pandemic. Votes on the deal are likely on Monday.

POSITIONING: Copper prices could slip if speculative investors who have built their largest net long position on the Comex exchange since 2017 become less bullish and reduce their positions.

OTHER METALS: LME aluminium was down 1.9% at $2,017.50 a tonne, zinc lost 1.5% to $2,829, lead plunged 3.6% to $1,965.50 and tin was 1.1% lower at $19,830.

Nickel rose 0.2% to $17,525 a tonne.

Copper prices commodity

Copper falls as new virus strain hits markets

Chines Ambassador meets COAS Bajwa at GHQ: ISPR

There is no external pressure on Pakistan to recognise Israel, says Qureshi

Global arms sales by top 25 companies up by 8.5 percent in 2019

JUI-F chief, 20 other politicians have serious life threats, warns interior minister

PM meets Saudi envoy, says Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have historic ties

CM Punjab Usman Buzdar tests positive for COVID-19

Boosting trade: Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad train to commence operation next year

Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah pilgrimage over new COVID-19 variant

KP govt closes all educational activities at madrassahs

Between Brexit and coronavirus, UK togetherness is fraying

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters