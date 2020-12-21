AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (8.02%)
KP govt approves Peshawar-DI Khan motorway project

  • The motorway will be 360 kilometers long and will have six lanes and 19 Interchanges at various points.
  • The project is estimated to cost 276 billion rupees and it is expected to be completed within four years.
BR Web Desk 21 Dec 2020

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has approved the construction of Dera Ismail Khan-Peshawar motorway.

As per details, the approval was granted during the session at the Planning and Development Department chaired by Additional Chief Secretary KP Shakeel Qadir Khan.

A briefing in this regard was given to the Chief Minister Mehmood Khan yesterday.

The motorway will be 360 kilometers long and will have six lanes and 19 Interchanges at various points. The motorway project also have two tunnels of seven kilometers length, officials said.

The project is estimated to cost 276 billion rupees and it is expected to be completed within four years.

The mega project promises better connectivity of the region with the rest of the province but will also integrate the merged districts with the main centres of the province.

The motorway, will begin from Chamkani area of Peshawar, pass through Darra Adamkhel, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Tank, and end in Dera Ismail Khan and expected to lead to the development of southern districts of the province.

