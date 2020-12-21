AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (8.02%)
Nation needs to save environment as country's forest cover is less than world's average: PM

  • Previous rulers did not paid heed to saving the environment from destruction rather they only thought of the next elections
  • We have destroyed 70 percent of the green cover while Ravi River has become a centre point of throwing garbage: Imran
Fahad Zulfikar 21 Dec 2020

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the nation needs to take care of its environment as the forest cover in the country is less than the world average. He said it is need of the hour to make efforts and save our environment from destruction.

Addressing a ceremony held in connection with Billion Tree Honey programme in Islamabad on Monday, Imran said that seventy percent water in Sindh is polluted as per a report. "We have polluted our rivers and the groundwater is also getting polluted," he said.

He added, "Previous rulers did not paid heed to saving the environment from destruction rather they only thought of the next elections." He pointed out that the PTI government is not thinking of the next elections but the future of our next generation.

He said that we have destroyed 70 percent of the green cover while Ravi River has become a centre point of throwing garbage. "We have destroyed our rivers, forests and environment as a whole and measures need to be taken to save it from further destruction."

Imran highlighted that the air quality in Lahore often surpasses the "danger level" and that ultimately has an adverse impact on the elderly and the children.

Explaining the reason behind the bad air quality, he said that it was "an unplanned city" and that in last 10 years, Pakistan has finished over 70 percent of its forest cover and replaced it with concrete.

He mentioned that Pakistan is the fifth most affected in the world by climate change. "It is for the first time that a government decided to plant tress, but people made fun of us and still do as they did not think beyond their five years," he said.

The premier also underlined the fact that Pakistan needs to increase exports, which would benefit the country economically and environmentally.

