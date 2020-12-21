New COVID variant: Over 30 countries cut air travel ties with Britain

(Karachi) More than 30 countries across Europe and beyond have imposed a ban on air travel to and from United Kingdom after emergence of new COVID-19 variant, media reported on Monday.

As per details, over 30 countries, including France, Italy, Germany, Denmark, Netherlands, Israel, Sweden, Poland, Turkey, Ireland, Iran, Switzerland and Belgium have cut air travel ties with Britain.

Similarly, many countries also closed their borders to travelers from the United Kingdom to curb spread of the virus. In wake of the startling situation, the European Union has called a crisis management meeting after Britain’s PM Boris Johnson ordered a wholesale lockdown on London and surrounding areas, citing concerns of a new fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus.

The new variant has spread quickly in London and South-East England. Health officials said that there is no evidence the new variant is more deadly, or would react differently to vaccines, but it is proving to be up to 70 percent more transmissible.

Meanwhile, Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the new strain "is out of control." He added, "We have got to get it under control."