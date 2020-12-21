World
Saudi Arabia suspends international flights and land and sea entry for a week
- The source added the entry to the kingdom through land and sea ports will be also suspended for a renewable week.
21 Dec 2020
CAIRO: Saudi Arabia suspended late on Sunday all international commercial flights for a renewable week except for the foreign flights already in the kingdom which will be allowed to leave, state news agency SPA reported quoting an interior ministry source.
The source added the entry to the kingdom through land and sea ports will be also suspended for a renewable week, and those measures come after the spread of a new strain of COVID-19 among number of countries.
Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah pilgrimage over new COVID-19 variant
Saudi Arabia suspends international flights and land and sea entry for a week
KP govt closes all educational activities at madrassahs
Between Brexit and coronavirus, UK togetherness is fraying
PM issues stern warning to India
Tesla's Elon Musk asks about converting "large transactions" to bitcoin
US Senate votes to extend government funding to avoid shutdown
Rockets fired at US embassy land inside Baghdad's Green Zone, damaging compound
What's in the $900 billion US COVID-19 aid package?
Japan's record $1 trillion budget highlights COVID-19 challenge to growth, debt
Punjab says centre or agencies not empowered to collect WWF
Indian diplomat summoned over ceasefire violations
Read more stories
Comments