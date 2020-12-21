AVN 89.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Saudi Arabia suspends international flights and land and sea entry for a week

  • The source added the entry to the kingdom through land and sea ports will be also suspended for a renewable week.
Reuters 21 Dec 2020

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia suspended late on Sunday all international commercial flights for a renewable week except for the foreign flights already in the kingdom which will be allowed to leave, state news agency SPA reported quoting an interior ministry source.

The source added the entry to the kingdom through land and sea ports will be also suspended for a renewable week, and those measures come after the spread of a new strain of COVID-19 among number of countries.

Saudi Arabia suspends international flights and land and sea entry for a week

