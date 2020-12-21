Prices of essential food items rise sharply in retail market

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential food commodities, like chicken meat, eggs, vegetables, pulses have increased manifold in the retail market.

According to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here in the local market on Sunday witnessed that the prices of almost all kitchen items have gone up, as shopkeepers were openly defying the official rates.

It was noticed that the price of live chicken/ meat remained on the high-side as available at Rs216 per kilogramme, while a dozen of farm eggs were being available at Rs190-200 in the local market. Cow meat was being sold at Rs450-500 per kilogramme, while mutton was available at Rs1100-1200 per kg.

A 20-kg flour bag is being sold at Rs1000-1100 while fine flour sac was available at Rs1200. Maida was being sold at Rs70 per kilogramme. Gram flour (baisen) was being available at Rs120-140 per kilogramme.

An exorbitant increase in prices of almost all veggies was witnessed. According to the survey, ginger is being sold at Rs1000 per kilogramme, while garlic was available at Rs250-300 per kilogramme.

However, a downward trend in prices of tomato and onion was noticed, as available at Rs80 per kilogramme against Rs100-120 per kg and Rs40-50 against Rs80 per kilogramme respectively.

Similarly, the price of potato has also gone down after the new arrival as being at Rs50-60 which was selling at Rs100-120 per kilogramme in the previous week. Green chili is being sold at Rs200 per kilogramme, lemon at Rs120 per kilogramme, cucumber at Rs50 per kilogramme, radish at Rs20 per bundle.

One kilogram ladyfinger is being sold at Rs200 per kilogramme, peas at Rs150-170 per kilogramme, capsicum at Rs100 per kilogramme, arvi at Rs100 per kilogramme, cauliflower at Rs80 per kilogramme, cabbage at Rs60 per kilogramme, kado at Rs70-80 per kilogramme, bitter gourd (Karela) at Rs80-100 per kilogramme, tinda at Rs70 per kilogramme, bringle at Rs60 per kilogramme, turnip at Rs40 per kilogramme, according to the survey.

It was witnessed that prices of pulses/food grains remained on high-side. Good quality rice (sela) was being sold at Rs150-160 per kilogramme, while other qualities were being available within range of Rs120-130 and Rs140 per kg, while toota rice was being sold at Rs70-80 per kilogramme.

According to the survey, locally produced red-bean is being sold at Rs220 while Tajikistan red bean was available at Rs180 per kilogramme, white lobiya at Rs200 per kilogramme, big-size white channa available at Rs140 per kilogramme while small size at Rs120 per kilogramme, mash dal was being sold at Rs260 per kilogramme, dhoti dal at Rs220 per kilogramme., dal masoor at Rs160 per kilogramme. Dal chilka (green) was available at Rs160 while dal chilka (black) was being sold at Rs220 per kilogramme.

According to the survey, the prices of cooking oil/ghee of different brands/quality remained unchanged in the local market. Prices of dry fruits also touched a new peak in the retail market, which is out of the range of people to buy in this winter season.

Fresh fruits are a stable food, which are also completely out of purchasing power of the common man.

Apples are being sold at Rs120-150 per kilogramme, guava at Rs120 per kilogramme, fruiter at Rs80 per dozen, bananas are being sold within range of Rs60-80 and Rs100 per dozen.

