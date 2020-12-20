AVN 89.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
Tally jumps to 25: Another polio case reported in Balochistan

INP 20 Dec 2020

QUETTA: Another polio case has been reported in Balochistan, taking the tally of the cases for the current year to 25 in the province.

The provincial health department has confirmed that a 16-month old boy in Qila Abdullah area of the province, tested positive for the virus.

With the latest inclusion, the overall number of poliovirus cases in Balochistan has jumped to 25.

Earlier on September 25, a polio case had been reported in Ahmedpur East tehsil in Punjab’s Bahawalpur district.

Polio is a highly infectious disease caused by polio virus mainly affecting children under the age of five.

