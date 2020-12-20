AVN 89.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
PPP slams govt over anti-agriculture policies

Naveed Butt 20 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Nawab Yousuf Talpur has warned the government of dire consequences, if it continues ‘anti-agriculture’ policies.

Yousuf said the government was economically ‘strangulating the growers.’

“The tomato, potato and onion crops are in the market in Sindh but the ‘selected’ government is importing these vegetables, thus, victimising Sindhi growers,” he said.

Talpur while talking to Business Recorder on Saturday said the agriculture sector was the backbone of an economy of the country which provided the basic ingredients to mankind, and raw material for industrialisation.

He said the agriculture sector was getting destroyed but the PTI government was not paying any attention to it. He said a farmer was facing loss due to daily increase in the input cost of the agriculture sector.

He said the government should give subsidy on water, electricity, and pesticides.

He said China was using the latest technology in the agriculture sector. “The government should formulate a comprehensive policy by sitting with the opposition and all the stakeholders for the development of the agriculture sector. There is a need for research and use of modern technology for promoting this sector,” he said.

He said the Indian production of yield per acre of crop was three times greater then Pakistan. He alleged that the federal government was not buying tomato from growers in Sindh at the rate of 20 rupees per kg, and instead importing on higher price thus, the poor people were compelled to buy expensive vegetables.

He claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan was hurting the growers of the country due to his lopsided policies.

“This will further destroy the country’s economy and the growers will not be able to continue their livelihood. Who is being benefitted by this import of vegetables?” Talpur asked.

He said late Benazir Bhutto had introduced the food security policy to encourage the growers in the country.

Talpur said Asif Ali Zardari during his tenure had given extra emphasis, and had taken such measures to protect growers which had resulted in continuous supply of crops which had made the growers more protected, and there was no shortage of food in the country.

