PPP issues show-cause notices to two party leaders of Punjab

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has issued show cause notices to two of its Punjab leaders.

The PPP Secretary General, Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, issued show cause notices to party member of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) Aurangzeb Burki and Gujranwala Division President Dewan Shamim.

According to the show cause notice, both leaders made statements against the party in violation of party policy.

Bukhari said that problems were solved through dialogue within the party. They should avoid inappropriate talk on TV shows, social media or at private parties.

