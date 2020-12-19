World
New COVID-19 strain spreads more quickly, UK medical chief says
Updated 19 Dec 2020
A new strain of COVID-19 identified in the United Kingdom can spread more quickly and urgent work is under way to confirm that it does not cause a higher mortality rate, England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Saturday.
“As announced on Monday, the UK has identified a new variant of Covid-19 through Public Health England’s genomic surveillance,” Whitty said in a statement.
“As a result of the rapid spread of the new variant, preliminary modelling data and rapidly rising incidence rates in the South East, the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG) now consider that the new strain can spread more quickly.”
UN confirms attack on its vehicle near Rawalakot, says investigating incident
New COVID-19 strain spreads more quickly, UK medical chief says
CJCSC witnesses Pakistan-China Joint Air exercise
FM's visit to UAE will help further strengthen bilateral ties in diverse fields: FO
Five rockets fired at US air base in Afghanistan
U.S. can play a "critical role" in India-Pakistan dispute, says Ambassador Asad Khan
Pakistan arranges 12 LNG cargoes for January
Article 6 applies on PDM for 'appealing' the military to remove a democratically elected government: PM
More areas in Peshawar to go under lockdown as city’s positivity rate hits 9.3%
Asad Umar tests positive for COVID-19
State of economy: Government deriving too much satisfaction from indicators?
Issuer rating B3: Credit profile reflects country's 'baa2' economic strength: Moody's
Read more stories
Comments