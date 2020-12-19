World
Trump signs stopgap government funding bill to avoid midnight shutdown: White House
19 Dec 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed into law a two-day stopgap extension of existing federal funds to avoid a midnight government shutdown, the White House said in a statement.
