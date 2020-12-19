Markets
Russia's crude oil export and transit set to rise 1.7pc in Q1 2021 vs Q4 2020
- On a daily basis oil exports and transit from Russia will rise by 1.7% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Oil exports from Russia's Primorsk port set to rise to 10.7 million tonnes in January-March 2021 vs 10 million tonnes planned for exports in October-December 2020.
Updated 19 Dec 2020
MOSCOW: Exports and transit of Russian oil in the first quarter of 2021 were planned at 62.1 million tonnes vs 62.4 million tonnes in the fourth quarter of 2020, a quarterly export schedule seen by Reuters showed on Friday.
On a daily basis oil exports and transit from Russia will rise by 1.7% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, Reuters calculations showed.
Oil exports from Russia's Primorsk port set to rise to 10.7 million tonnes in January-March 2021 vs 10 million tonnes planned for exports in October-December 2020, according to the document.
