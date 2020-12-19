AVN 89.10 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (6.45%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
CHCC 134.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.48%)
DCL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
DGKC 110.67 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.76%)
EFERT 63.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.95%)
EPCL 49.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.22%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (8.15%)
HASCOL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HBL 136.44 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (2.01%)
HUBC 78.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.03%)
KAPCO 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.9%)
KEL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.89%)
LOTCHEM 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.69%)
MLCF 41.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.77%)
OGDC 109.61 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.34%)
PAEL 39.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.21%)
PIBTL 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.05%)
POWER 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PPL 95.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
PSO 207.51 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.42%)
SNGP 45.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.53%)
STPL 22.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.43%)
TRG 75.31 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.14%)
UNITY 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.24%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
BR100 4,613 Increased By ▲ 13.74 (0.3%)
BR30 23,137 Increased By ▲ 81.11 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,796 Increased By ▲ 29.63 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,289 Increased By ▲ 17.53 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 19, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tesla shares rise in busy trade ahead of S&P 500 debut

  • Elon Musk's Tesla on Monday will become the most valuable company ever admitted to Wall Street's main benchmark.
  • The company's shares were up 2.2% to $670.30 in mid-day trading, hitting a record high, although the stock did briefly turn negative during the session. Tesla shares have soared some 700% so far in 2020.
Reuters 19 Dec 2020

Shares of Tesla gained on Friday in a busy day for the electric car maker's stock ahead of its much-anticipated grand entrance into the benchmark S&P 500 index.

Elon Musk's Tesla on Monday will become the most valuable company ever admitted to Wall Street's main benchmark, accounting for over 1% of the index. The shares have surged over 60% since mid-November, when its debut in the S&P 500 was announced.

The company's shares were up 2.2% to $670.30 in mid-day trading, hitting a record high, although the stock did briefly turn negative during the session. Tesla shares have soared some 700% so far in 2020.

Tesla's addition to the S&P 500 forced index-tracking funds to buy about $85 billion worth of Tesla shares by the end of Friday's session so their portfolios correctly reflect the index, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices. Those funds will simultaneously have to sell other S&P 500 constituents' shares worth the same amount.

Turnover in Tesla shares hit about $30 billion at the mid-day mark of Friday's session, with trading volume topping 44 million, according to Refinitiv data.

The inclusion of Tesla's shares may be a double-edged sword for index trackers.

"Index-based funds will be paying a higher price than those that bought the stock when the entry date was announced, but will benefit as the fund better represents the US large-cap universe," said Todd Rosenbluth, head of ETF and mutual fund research at CFRA. "Tesla's absence in the prominent index has been notable in 2020."

Actively managed funds that benchmark their performance against the S&P 500, many of which until now have avoided investing in one of Wall Street's most controversial stocks, will also be forced to decide whether to own Tesla.

"Everyone has known this is coming for two or three weeks, so the real question now is if it continues to be an outperformer and, if so, then what is the catalyst," said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital LLC in New York.

Tesla's inclusion will ripple through the S&P 500 itself.

Because of Tesla's high market value compared to its expected earnings, the addition of the stock to the S&P 500 is expected to increase the index's forward 12-months price-to-earnings ratio from 22 times to 22.3 times, according to David Aurelio, senior manager of equity markets research at Refinitiv.

"There are a lot of concerns from our clients out there that this addition could be a negative for the S&P 500," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas. "The reason why it has been kept out of the S&P is due to its volatility."

While some investors view Musk as a visionary entrepreneur, others worry about missed production targets and corporate governance risk after Musk was forced to step down as chairman to settle fraud charges in 2018.

California-based Tesla's stock surge has put its market value at over $600 billion and making it the sixth most valuable publicly listed US company, with many investors viewing it as wildly overvalued.
Tesla's meteoric rise has made it the most valuable auto company in the world despite production that is a fraction of rivals such as Toyota Motor, Volkswagen and General Motors.

Tesla is by far the most traded stock by value on Wall Street, with $18 billion worth of its shares exchanged on average in each session over the past 12 months, easily beating Apple, in second place with average daily trades of $14 billion, according to Refinitiv.

A blockbuster quarterly report in July cleared a major hurdle related to profitability that had prevented Tesla's inclusion in the S&P 500.

About a fifth of Tesla's shares are closely held by Musk, the chief executive, and other insiders. Since the S&P 500 is weighted by the amount of companies' shares actually available on the stock market, Tesla's influence within the benchmark will be slightly diminished compared with its overall value.

Tesla shares benchmark S&P 500 index

Tesla shares rise in busy trade ahead of S&P 500 debut

Iran-Pakistan set to open Rimdan-Gabd cross-border gateway tomorrow for the first time

COAS visits PAF’s operational base, witnesses Pakistan-China joint exercise

Targeting UN vehicle shows India’s mal-intent: ISPR

UK's Johnson says EU trade deal looking difficult, but door is still open

Indian forces 'specifically targeted' UN vehicle from across LoC: FO

Pakistan’s credit profile indicates robust long-term GDP growth potential: Moody’s

Appointment of PM's advisers, SAPMs: SC rejects petition, uphelds IHC's verdict

UNGA adopts Pakistan’s resolution reaffirming peoples’ right to self-determination

3,261 people have recovered from COVID-19 in 24 hours

Maryam shares, deletes an Israeli TV interview on Twitter claiming Nawaz sent delegations to normalise ties with country

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters