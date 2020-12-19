AVN 89.10 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (6.45%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
CHCC 134.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.48%)
DCL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
DGKC 110.67 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.76%)
EFERT 63.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.95%)
EPCL 49.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.22%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (8.15%)
HASCOL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HBL 136.44 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (2.01%)
HUBC 78.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.03%)
KAPCO 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.9%)
KEL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.89%)
LOTCHEM 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.69%)
MLCF 41.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.77%)
OGDC 109.61 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.34%)
PAEL 39.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.21%)
PIBTL 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.05%)
POWER 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PPL 95.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
PSO 207.51 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.42%)
SNGP 45.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.53%)
STPL 22.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.43%)
TRG 75.31 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.14%)
UNITY 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.24%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
BR100 4,613 Increased By ▲ 13.74 (0.3%)
BR30 23,137 Increased By ▲ 81.11 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,796 Increased By ▲ 29.63 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,289 Increased By ▲ 17.53 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 19, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US drillers add oil and gas rigs for 4th week in a row: Baker Hughes

  • The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose by eight to 346 in the week to Dec. 18, the highest since May.
  • US oil rigs rose by five to 263 this week, their highest since May, while gas rigs rose by two to 81, their highest since May.
Reuters 19 Dec 2020

US energy firms this week added oil and natural gas rigs for a fourth week in a row as producers keep returning to the wellpad with crude prices trading above $45 a barrel since late November.

The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose by eight to 346 in the week to Dec. 18, the highest since May, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on Friday.

That was still 467 rigs, or 57%, below this time last year.

The number of operating rigs has surged since August, when it hit a record low of 244, according to Baker Hughes data going back to 1940.

US oil rigs rose by five to 263 this week, their highest since May, while gas rigs rose by two to 81, their highest since May, according to Baker Hughes data.

More than half the US oil rigs are in the Permian basin in West Texas and eastern New Mexico where total units rose six to 174 this week, the most since May. That put the rig count in the basin up for a ninth week in a row for the first time since June 2017.

US crude traded at around $49 a barrel this week, its highest levels since February.

Even though the oil contract was down about 20% since the start of the year, it was still up about 160% over the past eight months on hopes global economies and energy demand will return as more governments relax coronavirus lockdowns.

Simmons Energy, energy specialists at US investment bank Piper Sandler, forecast the US rig count would fall from an annual average of 943 in 2019 to 431 in 2020 and 369 in 2021, before rising to 567 in 2022.

That compares with Simmons previous forecast for an average of 326 rigs in 2021 and 583 in 2022.

Oil and gas Baker Hughes

US drillers add oil and gas rigs for 4th week in a row: Baker Hughes

Iran-Pakistan set to open Rimdan-Gabd cross-border gateway tomorrow for the first time

COAS visits PAF’s operational base, witnesses Pakistan-China joint exercise

Targeting UN vehicle shows India’s mal-intent: ISPR

UK's Johnson says EU trade deal looking difficult, but door is still open

Indian forces 'specifically targeted' UN vehicle from across LoC: FO

Pakistan’s credit profile indicates robust long-term GDP growth potential: Moody’s

Appointment of PM's advisers, SAPMs: SC rejects petition, uphelds IHC's verdict

UNGA adopts Pakistan’s resolution reaffirming peoples’ right to self-determination

3,261 people have recovered from COVID-19 in 24 hours

Maryam shares, deletes an Israeli TV interview on Twitter claiming Nawaz sent delegations to normalise ties with country

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters