BOI approves measures to facilitate investors in SEZs

In order to facilitate investors to gain admission in Special Economic Zones (SEZs), a number of measures were approved informed Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood.

At a meeting of 7th Board of Approvals (BoA) of the Board of Investment (BoI) chaired by the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the SEZ Zone Enterprise Admission and Sale of Plot Regulations 2020 as well as the SEZ MIS Module designed by the BOI to facilitate investors to gain admission in SEZs were approved.

“This will improve the transparency of allocation of plots in various SEZs by BOI,” said Dawood.

Further during the BoA meeting of BOI, the status of Sole Enterprise SEZ was awarded to Siddiqsons Tin Plate in Balochistan and Service Long March Tyre Special Economic Zone at Jamshoro.

“The economic activities generated by SEZs will create employment opportunities for the locals,” said Dawood.