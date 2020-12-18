AVN 89.10 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (6.45%)
3,261 people have recovered from COVID-19 in 24 hours

  • Pakistan's coronavirus recoveries have jumped to 399,852.
  • According to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) coronavirus has claimed 1,073 lives in 17 days.
Aisha Mahmood 18 Dec 2020

Pakistan's coronavirus recoveries jumped to 399,852 on Friday after more than 3000 people recovered from the novel virus across the country in the last 24 hours.

Pakistan's recovery rate stands at 88.6% after 3,261people recovered from the novel virus. The country conducted 39,171 tests out of which 2,972 came out positive. Pakistan has so far tested 6,216,060 people out of which 451,494 have tested COVID-19 positive.

There are 42,478 active cases out of which 2,447 are critical. Meanwhile, the novel virus claimed 84 lives, taking the death toll to 9,164. According to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) coronavirus has claimed 1,073 lives in 17 days, Geo reported.

Sindh reported 1,374 coronavirus cases and 33 more deaths, Punjab reported 831 coronavirus cases and 31 deaths, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 412 coronavirus cases and nine deaths, while Balochistan reported 30 cases and one death.

Similarly, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir collectively recorded 325 cases and 10 deaths, in the last 24 hours.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development and NCOC chief Asad Umar has said that coronavirus vaccines are expected to arrive sometime between January and March next year.

