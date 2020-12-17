Business & Finance
Hyundai seeks full control of Turkish car plant, competition authority says
17 Dec 2020
ISTANBUL: Hyundai Motor Company has applied to take full control of its factory in Turkey by buying a 30pc stake now held by Kibar Holding, the Turkish Competition Authority said.
Hyundai already holds a 70pc stake in the factory.
The Competition Authority website said Hyundai had made a request to take full control of the factory, which produces Hyundai models such as the i10 and i20.
The plant has capacity to produce 230,000 vehicles a year, most of them exported to Europe.
