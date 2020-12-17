Senate polls: JUI-F Chief likely to meet PPP leadership during Karachi visit

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will be visiting Karachi today and is expected to hold meeting with Pakistan People Party (PPP)’s top leadership.

After government’s decision to hold early Senate elections in February, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief has become active and is expected to meet former President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, ARY news citing its sources reported.

They are expected to exchange views on Senate elections, PDM’s deadline to the government and over all political situation.

On Wednesday, JUI-F Chief had opposed the government’s decision to hold early Senate polls via a open voting.

“Holding Senate polls through a show of hands is against the Constitution of Pakistan,” he had said while asking as to who has given them the authority to bypass the constitution.

He had further said that even the Supreme Court of Pakistan does not have the authority to amend the constitution.

It is pertinent to mention here that the decision to hold early senate polls via open vote was taken during a federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.