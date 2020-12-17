AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
CHCC 135.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.44%)
DCL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
DGKC 109.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
EFERT 63.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.94%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.02%)
HASCOL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
HBL 133.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
JSCL 29.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.6%)
KAPCO 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
KEL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.42%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.24%)
MLCF 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
OGDC 109.25 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.99%)
PAEL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.55%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
PIOC 95.00 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.2%)
POWER 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
PPL 95.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.65%)
PSO 204.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.67%)
SNGP 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
STPL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
TRG 74.46 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.17%)
UNITY 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
BR100 4,599 Increased By ▲ 52.21 (1.15%)
BR30 23,056 Increased By ▲ 331.66 (1.46%)
KSE100 43,767 Increased By ▲ 406.5 (0.94%)
KSE30 18,272 Increased By ▲ 170.02 (0.94%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Senate polls: JUI-F Chief likely to meet PPP leadership during Karachi visit

  • They are expected to exchange views on Senate elections, PDM’s deadline to the government and over all political situation.
  • JUI-F Chief had opposed the government’s decision to hold early Senate polls via a open voting.
BR Web Desk 17 Dec 2020

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will be visiting Karachi today and is expected to hold meeting with Pakistan People Party (PPP)’s top leadership.

After government’s decision to hold early Senate elections in February, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief has become active and is expected to meet former President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, ARY news citing its sources reported.

They are expected to exchange views on Senate elections, PDM’s deadline to the government and over all political situation.

On Wednesday, JUI-F Chief had opposed the government’s decision to hold early Senate polls via a open voting.

“Holding Senate polls through a show of hands is against the Constitution of Pakistan,” he had said while asking as to who has given them the authority to bypass the constitution.

He had further said that even the Supreme Court of Pakistan does not have the authority to amend the constitution.

It is pertinent to mention here that the decision to hold early senate polls via open vote was taken during a federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP Asif Ali Zardari Maulana Fazlur Rehman PDM Senate elections

Senate polls: JUI-F Chief likely to meet PPP leadership during Karachi visit

Gwadar fencing project kick-starts to shield belt and road projects

Pakistan repays another $1bn to KSA

French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan, Russia to initiate LNG pipeline construction from 2021

PM Khan, Afghan President discuss peace process as Taliban delegation visits Islamabad

Surging investor interest puts Bitcoin at new all-time peak

Karachi cop confesses he was part of MQM-L's 11-member target killing team

FM Qureshi arrives in UAE on two-day visit

US says it provided $128mn in debt relief to Pakistan in 2020

Seven more areas in Peshawar to go under lockdown as COVID-19 positivity rate reaches 13.34%

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters