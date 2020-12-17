AVN 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.72%)
Pakistan Tobacco Company to establish BPO hub, will generate thousands of jobs

  • Razak said that the upcoming BPO hub has the potential to create over 3000 jobs over the next five years.
Ali Ahmed 17 Dec 2020

Pakistan Tobacco Company, which is a Pakistani tobacco manufacturing company and a subsidiary of British American Tobacco has announced to establish its Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) hub in Pakistan, which will be used to cater the markets of Asia Pacific and Middle East region.

“I am excited to share with you all that Pakistan Tobacco Company (PTC) has announced its plan to set up a business Process Outsourcing (BPO) organization hub in Pakistan to service Asia Pacific and Middle East Region,” informed Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood in a statement.

They advisor informed that PTC, the biggest cigarette maker in Pakistan competed with neighboring countries including India, Bangladesh among others to bring this new business setup to Pakistan.

Razak said that the upcoming BPO hub has the potential to create over 3000 jobs over the next five years, and will also serve as a talent incubator while enabling Pakistan to become a services export market and would bring approximately $100 Million per annum of foreign exchange earnings.

“I wish to thank British American Tobacco and Pakistan Tobacco Company for placing confidence in Pakistan. After many years, this is the first multinational company to move their Business Process Outsourcing to Pakistan,” he added.

