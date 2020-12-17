AVN 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.72%)
BOP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
CHCC 136.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
DCL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.05%)
DGKC 109.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.89%)
EFERT 63.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.41%)
EPCL 48.85 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.98%)
FCCL 21.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FFL 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.09%)
HASCOL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
HBL 133.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.14%)
HUBC 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
JSCL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.24%)
KAPCO 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.98%)
MLCF 41.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.56%)
OGDC 109.41 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (2.14%)
PAEL 39.05 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (5.68%)
PIBTL 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
PIOC 94.95 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.15%)
POWER 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
PPL 95.21 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.56%)
PSO 204.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.52%)
SNGP 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
STPL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.79%)
TRG 74.48 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.2%)
UNITY 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.7%)
BR100 4,573 Increased By ▲ 25.91 (0.57%)
BR30 22,908 Increased By ▲ 183.66 (0.81%)
KSE100 43,542 Increased By ▲ 182.16 (0.42%)
KSE30 18,150 Increased By ▲ 48.72 (0.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Australia Nov jobs soar again in boost to economic recovery

  • Economists polled by Reuters were predicting an addition of 50,000 jobs with the unemployment rate staying steady at 7%.
Reuters 17 Dec 2020

SYDNEY: Australian jobs surpassed expectations again in November, pushing the unemployment rate lower in a sign massive monetary and fiscal stimulus was bearing fruit after the country brought the coronavirus pandemic under control.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Thursday showed employment jumped by a stellar 90,000 in November, following an equally impressive rise in October, and the jobless rate eased to 6.8%.

Economists polled by Reuters were predicting an addition of 50,000 jobs with the unemployment rate staying steady at 7%.

The data adds to evidence that Australia's A$2 trillion ($1.52 trillion) economy is well on its way to recovery after slipping to its first recession in three decades earlier this year.

November's job gains were led by Victoria state, which emerged from a lengthy virus lockdown just last month.

During Australia's national lockdown, from March to May, jobs fell 872,000. Since then, they have recouped more than 80% of the drop.

Though the overall outcome exceeded forecasts, the figures show there are still 138,000 fewer employed people than in March and 226,000 more people without a job.

The underutilisation rate, which combines the unemployment and underemployment rates, was also high at 16.2%.

For its part, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has slashed the cash rate to near zero and launched a A$100 billion quantitative easing (QE) programme, saying creating jobs was a "national priority."

That monetary burst and the government's A$300 billion fiscal stimulus is paying off, analysts said.

Australia's federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg upgraded economic forecasts on Thursday but said it would take four years for the jobless rate to fall to pre-COVID levels.

"The road ahead is challenging - very challenging," he said in parliament.

"We've not yet defeated the virus. It still is with us."

coronavirus pandemic Australian jobs Australian Bureau of Statistics virus lockdown federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg

Australia Nov jobs soar again in boost to economic recovery

Seven more areas in Peshawar to go under lockdown as COVID-19 positivity rate reaches 13.34%

Some vaccine doses kept too cold, Pfizer having manufacturing issues: US officials

PM, Afghan president discuss Afghan peace process

COVID vaccine will be available in February or March next year, says SAPM Sultan

Pakistan LNG seeks cargoes for March delivery

Karachi plan not granted approval yet: Issuance of PKR-linked bonds to IFC approved by ECC

US vaccine campaign grows as COVID-19 kills 3,000-plus Americans daily

China welcomes WHO-led trip to investigate COVID-19, WHO official says

Google secretly gave Facebook perks, data in ad deal, US states allege

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 72.92 million, death toll at 1,641,733

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters