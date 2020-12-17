All ‘thieves’ united to save corruption: Gill

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill said former rulers did nothing but looting the country and all thieves have now united to save their corruption but they will not get NRO this time.

Shahbaz Gill held a press conference on Wednesday along with Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash and condemned the statements given by Fazl-ur-Rehman and Mahmood Khan Achakzai.

“Fazl-ur-Rehman used inappropriate words for Pashtuns and Mahmood Achakzai hurt the sentiments of Punjabis in Punjab. Prime Minister Imran Khan had said beforehand that all thieves will unite when action will be taken against them. “The opposition has no agenda, it only wants NRO and is disappointed for not getting one. Seventy percent of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) members are sugar thieves. “The opposition wanted to topple the government by spreading the coronavirus pandemic in the first wave and by destroying the economy in the second wave. The economy is continuing to revive despite COVID-19.”

