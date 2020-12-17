AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-5.29%)
World

Three dead in Algeria military helicopter crash

AFP 17 Dec 2020

ALGIERS: Three Algerian navy officers died when their helicopter crashed into the Mediterranean on Wednesday morning west of the capital Algiers, the defence ministry said.

The MS-25 Merlin search and rescue helicopter plunged into the sea during a training flight off the coastal province of Tipaza with three pilots on board, a ministry statement said.

An amateur video showed the helicopter spinning out of control then slamming into the water.

The ministry said it had opened an investigation.

Algeria has seen a number of accidents involving military aircraft in recent years.—AFP

