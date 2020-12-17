No journalists should be in jail for doing their job

Just this week, CPJ released its annual census of journalists in prison. At least 274 journalists were behind bars on December 1, the fifth consecutive year that repressive governments have jailed more than 250 journalists.

This record number came as governments cracked down on coverage of COVID-19 or tried to suppress reporting on political unrest. Many of these authoritarian leaders—again—took cover in the anti-press rhetoric that emanated from the United States, using allegations of “fake news” to justify their actions.

This is why our work is so important. No journalist should be silenced. Information must flow freely, within countries and across borders, so that everyone can have access to diverse and independent sources of information.

In late March, CPJ launched a #FreeThePress campaign advocating for the release of all imprisoned journalists around the world. After all, we knew that they could die if they contracted the COVID-19 virus in the cold, cramped environment of prison. We sent a petition, signed by thousands of people from all over the world, to U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, who responded, reiterating his commitment to a free press. We also sent an open letter to government leaders calling on them to release all imprisoned journalists. That letter was featured in The Washington Post.

CPJ’s advocacy has helped win the early release from prison of at least 75 journalists in 2020. As one of them told us, “I was informed that CPJ had taken up my detention. [The jail official] told me that my chances of release have increased as CPJ has written to various officials. In those cold days, when I barely had clothes to keep me warm, I felt warm and strong that CPJ had listed my case among the top cases of journalists that need serious attention.”

None of our work is possible without you and your help. Thank you so much for all of your support in defending journalists and keeping them out of jail.

Joel Simon, Executive Director —CPJ