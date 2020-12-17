AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-5.29%)
Johnson rules out tougher Christmas virus curbs for UK

AFP 17 Dec 2020

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday resisted calls to tighten coronavirus restrictions over Christmas, as London faced stricter measures and concern grew about rising case numbers.

The government has been under mounting pressure to toughen proposals allowing up to three households to meet indoors during a five-day festive window from December 23, as European neighbours curb their easing plans amid surging infections.

The British Medical Journal (BMJ) and the Health Service Journal (HSJ) on Tuesday warned the UK-wide move could lead to the state-run National Health Service (NHS) being overwhelmed.

But Johnson insisted it would be “inhuman” to “cancel Christmas” now, arguing people should think hard about their plans and “exercise extreme caution” while still being allowed to gather.

“Have yourselves a merry little Christmas,” Johnson said at a press conference. “And I’m afraid this year I do mean little.”

After talks with leaders of the devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, the British leader said the rules should be seen as “a maximum not a target”.

“We are keeping the laws the same — but we all want to send the same message: a smaller Christmas is going to be a safer Christmas, and a shorter Christmas is a safer Christmas.”

Johnson said there had been “unanimous” agreement between London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast not to change the policy, after a tough year of social distancing and lockdowns.

But Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford announced that only two households in the country should mix indoors during the five-day period.

Britain has been one of the worst affected countries in the pandemic, registering some 65,000 deaths from about 1.9 million positive cases, according to government figures.

