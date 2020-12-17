AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-5.29%)
Sialkot Airport to enhance exports, trade activity: President

Recorder Report 17 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the establishment of Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) by the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) will enhance exports and trade activities, besides boosting tourism sector of the country.

He made these remarks in a meeting with the management of SIAL, at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Secretary Aviation Shoukat Ali, Chairman SIAL Mian Naeem Javed, and Director General Civil Aviation Authority.

While lauding the role of the SCCI in establishing the country’s first private aviation facility, the president said that the airport would facilitate exporters and entrepreneurs and would also help accelerate economic activity in the country.

He stated that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the government had provided financial stimulus package to mitigate the adverse impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the country’s economy.

