Five killed, four injured in Panjgur firing

QUETTA: At least five people were killed and four others injured in firing of unidentified armed men in district Panjgur of Balochistan on Wednesday. Deputy Commissioner Panjgur said that the incident took place in Prom Dam area of the district where unknown miscreants opened fire at nine people. He said that five people were killed on the spot in the firing while four others critically injured and the attackers fled the scene. The rescue teams reached the scene of firing, shifted the bodies and injured to DHQ Hospital for medico-legal formalities.—INP