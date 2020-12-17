Australian, NZ shares jump

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON: Australian shares rose the most in more than two weeks on Wednesday, tracking overnight Wall Street gains buoyed by a potential US coronavirus stimulus package.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.7% to end at 6,679.2, posting its biggest intraday jump since Dec. 1.

In Australia, miners and financials were the top boosts, advancing 1.9% and 0.7%, respectively.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia rose 1%, after it announced a merger of its domestic home loans business with online loan platform Lendi. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5% to end at 12,828.99.—Reuters