Imran has no option but to quit by Jan 31st: Bilawal

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has no option but to quit government by January 31st as this is a demand of the whole Pakistan.

He was talking to the media during his visit to PPP Women Wing President Samina Khalid Ghurki along with PPP Punjab leadership.

He said the public rally in Lahore was a big success and the Pakistan Democratic Movement would make the long march another success. According to him, the party workers of Lahore city had left no stone unturned in making the Lahore rally a success story. He said the PDM leadership has only one demand of resignation of the premier.

While criticizing the government, he said the crisis of gas shortage was round the corner after the price-hike of sugar and flour. He said Pakistan was leading the region in terms of high inflation rate and the government has failed to overcome the miseries of a common man.

When asked about his meeting with President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Shahbaz Sharif, he said political discourse should be a natural outcome when two political leaders interact. We had discussed how to make the PDM more effective in the days to come, he added.

Regarding the government’s announcement of holding early Senate elections, he said the government had lost ground and it was totally panicked after assessing that it would not be able to get majority in the Senate.

About the terrorist attack on the Army Public School (APC), he said the tragedy of the incident has imprinted on his memories. He said Ehsan Ullah Ehsan was involved in the APC incident who has become a fugitive now because the government has failed to put terrorists behind the bar.

