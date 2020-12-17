AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-5.29%)
Maryam blames PTI govt for petroleum crisis

Recorder Report 17 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Reacting to Inquiry Commission report on the June petroleum crisis, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz has laid blame on the sitting government for its “incompetence, poor decision-making and corrupt practices.”

In a tweet, Maryam said: “The report on the oil crisis confirms what we already knew; it was a direct result of the selected’s incompetence, poor decision making and above all corrupt practices. This is exactly why he needs to go and is on his way out.”

Maryam said, “As if we had shortage of scams like sugar, wheat, LNG, medicines, and now the oil scam. All multi-billion dollars scams reflecting incompetence, poor decision-making and looting as well as plundering the masses to benefit selected and his cronies.”

It may be added that the 15-member Inquiry Commission on the June petroleum crisis recommended departmental proceedings against the top hierarchy of the petroleum division, dissolution of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) and a halt to the operations of refinery and oil marketing company Byco.

Moreover, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb told media here on Wednesday that the PTI government is concerned about the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) more than other crises in the country.

Why the ministers of incompetent government are taking tension over PDM’s rally at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore, she questioned?

She said the government is inaugurating projects initiated by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

