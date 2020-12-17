AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-5.29%)
PM, Afghan president discuss peace process, bilateral ties

  • The two leaders agreed to continue their engagement for supporting the peace process and enhancing bilateral cooperation.
APP 17 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday by a phone call with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani discussed progress in the ongoing Afghan peace process and strengthening of Pakistan-Afghanistan relations.

The prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast support for the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process for a political solution to the conflict in Afghanistan, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

In this regard, the prime minister welcomed the recent progress in the intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha.

Prime Minister Imran Khan underlined that Pakistan’s outreach to all Afghan stakeholders was part of its facilitative efforts to ensure progress towards an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement.

The latest visit of Taliban Political Commission (TPC) to Pakistan was also in this context.

The prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s call on all the Afghan sides for taking measures for reduction in violence leading to ceasefire.

The two leaders agreed to continue their engagement for supporting the peace process and enhancing bilateral cooperation.

