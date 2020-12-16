Top Pakistani officials term Israel visit, meeting reports ‘ridiculous and pathetic’

Two top officials in Pakistan have categorically denied media reports that Pakistani officials had visited Israel or held meetings with officials of the state.

The Israel Hayom and other Israeli media outlets reported that officials from Pakistan visited Jewish state two weeks ago with a delegation of senior officials to discuss the potential normalisation of relations.

Pakistan currently does not recognise the state of Israel over its thwarting of Palestinians’ aspirations for a state of their own.

Palestinians want East Jerusalem as the capital of their future free state, a demand Pakistan has supported for decades.

Special advisor on religious harmony and the Middle East, Maulana Tahir Ashrafi told Arab News, “It is an absolutely wrong news.

He termed it an attempt to create chaos, instability in Pakistan and malign Islamabad in the Muslim world.

The special aid on Middle East said that Pakistan’s stance regarding establishing relations with Israel was very clear, adding that Islamabad would not recognise Israel until a just solution to the Palestine conflict was found.

“It is the clear stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet. The state of Pakistan including our people, armed forces, institutions and government, are on the same page regarding this issue,” Ashrafi added.

Special assistant to the prime minister for overseas Pakistanis, said, “It is ridiculous and a pathetic attempt to malign Pakistan.”

Bukhari added that those spreading these “lies and fairy tales [were] putting lives in danger.”