PM hints at early Senate elections

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday hinted at early holding of the Senate polls, saying the government was also mulling over to approach the Supreme Court for conducting the same through show of hands.

Consultations were underway over the legal aspects as the government believed in transparent and fair conduct of the elections, he said while talking to the media here at the Governor House.

The prime minister said horse-trading in the Senate elections remained very easy for the governments in past, but he expelled 20 provincial assembly members from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over their alleged involvement in the practice.

Referring to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Imran Khan said that there was no threat to the PTI government from the opposition’s gatherings.

The opposition had sought a 34-page NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance), which would not be granted to them, he reiterated.

The cases against the opposition leaders, he said, were not filed by the PTI government rather by the past regimes.