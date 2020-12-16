Increasing COVID cases putting burden on health facilities: Dr. Faisal

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan on Wednesday urged the public to strictly follow standard operating procedures (SOP) in order to curb the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Addressing to media the PM’s aid on Health said that people should wear masks, observe social distancing, wash hands at regular intervals and avoid big gatherings.

He said resurging coronavirus cases us putting stress on the health care system.

SAPM urged the nation to observe precautions while celebrating events such as weddings or Christmas. He urged that cooperation is required at the grassroots level to check the spread of the pandemic.

It is worth to mention here that as many as 105 people died of the virus while 2,731 new infections reported across Pakistan in past 24 hours.

The death toll has surpassed 9,000 mark. 2,265 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,510 patients are in critical condition.

The total count of active cases is 48,369.