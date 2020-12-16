AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-5.29%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
CHCC 136.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-2.63%)
DCL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.24%)
DGKC 110.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.65%)
EFERT 62.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.64%)
FCCL 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.34%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-6.54%)
HASCOL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.29%)
HBL 133.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUBC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.46%)
JSCL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-8.5%)
KAPCO 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.42%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.52%)
MLCF 41.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.89%)
OGDC 107.12 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.48%)
PIOC 93.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.06%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.77%)
PPL 93.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.54%)
PSO 206.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.39%)
SNGP 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
STPL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.62%)
TRG 72.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-4.92%)
UNITY 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,547 Increased By ▲ 3.2 (0.07%)
BR30 22,724 Decreased By ▼ -10.4 (-0.05%)
KSE100 43,360 Increased By ▲ 109.35 (0.25%)
KSE30 18,102 Increased By ▲ 60.92 (0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares close at record high on financial, IT sector boost

  • Mahindra and Mahindra ended up 2pc after the automaker said on Tuesday it would increase the price of its passenger and commercial vehicles from January.
Reuters 16 Dec 2020

BENGALURU: Indian shares closed at a record high on Wednesday after ending flat in the previous session, helped by gains in financial, technology stocks and investor optimism over the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 0.85pc at 13,682.70 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.87pc higher at 46,666.46. Both indexes have now hit record highs in 17 of 26 sessions.

The country's equities have posted six straight weekly gains, boosted by record inflows from foreign institutional investors, progress on COVID-19 vaccines globally and signs of a nascent domestic economic recovery.

Lender HDFC Bank and IT major Tata Consultancy Services were among the top boosts to the Nifty 50, closing 1.4pc and 1.9pc higher, respectively.

Mahindra and Mahindra ended up 2pc after the automaker said on Tuesday it would increase the price of its passenger and commercial vehicles from January.

Vedanta closed 1.5pc higher as a report said the miner was planning to raise as much as $8 billion for its bid for state-owned refiner Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

The Nifty PSU Bank Index, which tracks state-run lenders, was the only index to close in the red, falling 1.6pc.

The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday in a working paper that banks' capital positions need strengthening for monetary policy actions to have their full impact.

Global markets rose to record highs, with the MSCI world stock index rising 0.4pc.

Indian shares Reserve Bank of India COVID 19 vaccines Mahindra and Mahindra

Indian shares close at record high on financial, IT sector boost

Over 41 percent health workers faced verbal, physical assault while battling COVID-19 in Pakistan: Study

Rouhani says Iran 'very happy' Trump leaving

SMEs vital for promoting economic activities, says Imran

Govt making all-out efforts to provide best health facilities to people, says PM

Pakistan’s improved security, successes against terrorism are ‘owed to the martyrs’ of APS: FO

Growth in Power Generation and Petroleum Sale: SBP

Afghan peace talks: Taliban delegation arrives in Islamabad on three-day visit

Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll crosses 9000 mark after country reports 105 fatalities in 24 hours

Renowned Pakistani space scientist Dr Yarjin Samad wins Young Leaders 2020 Award

Australia sues Facebook over user data, echoing US antitrust case

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters