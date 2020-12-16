COVID-19:Chinese companies in Pakistan seek permission from govt to vaccinate workers

Two Chines companies operating in Pakistan have sought permission from the government for arranging coronavirus vaccination of Chinese workers.

As per details, China Zhongyuan Engineering Corporation(CZEC) and China Ocean Engineering Construction General Bureau (COECG) have written a letter to the government for arranging vaccine for their workers.

Around 5000 Chinese workers of CZEC and COECG are stationed in Karachi.

Companies in the letter wrote: “The companies have decided to arrange coronavirus vaccination of their 5,000 Chinese workers the government of Pakistan should grant permission for the vaccination.

The companies will make all arrangements for their workers vaccination and they will be administered Sinovac vaccine made in China, further in the letter.

About 10,000 unites of the China made drug would be imported for the workers in Karachi.

Federal Ministry of Health has sought opinion of the Drug Regulatory Authority, over the request of the two Chinese firms, ARY News reported.