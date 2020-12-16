AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-5.29%)
Govt making all-out efforts to provide best health facilities to people, says PM

  • Institute of Cardiology will not only benefit people of K-P but also those from other countries like Afghanistan: PM
  • Imran says prime minister also announced that health cards will be provided to each and every individual in K-P
Fahad Zulfikar 16 Dec 2020

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government is making all efforts to provide better healthcare to people.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Institute of Cardiology Peshawar on Wednesday, he said that the Institute of Cardiology is a blessing for the people of the province. He said not only people in Pakistan, but those from other countries, including Afghanistan could also benefit from the centre.

The prime minister also announced that health cards will be provided to each and every individual in K-P. "It is the responsibility of the state to provide medical and health facilities to its people, especially the poor segments of the society," he said.

Imran said that bringing reforms in a sector does not mean privatisation but facilitate the needy people.

Regarding attack on Army Public School in Peshawar six years ago, he said the incident showed terrorists that Pakistan will fight terrorism together as a nation.

The PM expressed solidarity with the martyrs of APS and their families.

He said, "Six years ago, on December 16, the country met an attack that brought immense pain and grief to every citizen living here." Imran added, "But it also taught us to fight terrorism and that too together."

He stated that from that day onwards, we have seen how such incidents have been prevented. "Times have changed in these six years and we are way ahead today," he pointed out.

PM APSmartyrsDay inaugural ceremony Institute of cardiology health facility

