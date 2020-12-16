Markets
Hong Kong stocks close higher
- The Hang Seng Index added 0.97 percent, or 253.00 points, to 26,460.29.
16 Dec 2020
HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares ended with gains Wednesday following a rally on Wall Street fuelled by optimism over US stimulus talks.
The Hang Seng Index added 0.97 percent, or 253.00 points, to 26,460.29.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 0.25 points, to 3,366.98, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.35 percent, or 7.92 points, to 2,248.51.
